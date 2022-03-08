Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month | Veterans Affairs
- When
-
Thursday, Mar 10, 2022
9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. EST
- Where
-
- Cost
- Free
March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.
The Unites States Preventive Service Task Force (USPSTF) recently changed the guidelines for colorectal cancer screening for those of average risk to age 45, previously 50, as wells different methods and frequency of screening. Everyone should to talk to their Primary Care Providers regarding which method of screening for colorectal cancer is best for them.