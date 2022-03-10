Mindfulness Meditation Class
- When
-
Friday, Mar 18, 2022
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. EST
- Where
-
151 Knollcroft Road
Lyons , NJ
- Cost
- Free
MINDFULNESS MEDITATION is a VA-supported technique that can help you to better manage the challenges and stressors of everyday life. Mindfulness Meditation class provides an opportunity to learn about and practice mindfulness meditation techniques. This class encourages the cultivation of awareness, compassion, and acceptance. Classes are available by phone from 11am-noon ET, roughly every two weeks. During each class, a topic related to mindfulness is introduced, followed by a guided meditation practice. The War Related Illness and Injury Study Center (WRIISC) runs this class. Come practice with us!