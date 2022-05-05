VA’s 12th annual VA2K Walk & Roll event is back with goals of moving the body in support of your whole health and well-being, while also helping homeless Veterans. The event is scheduled for May 18, 2022 at the East Orange Campus and Lyons Campus starting at 11:30 am.

The community is invited to participate in the VA2K event which includes a short two-kilometer walk (1.24 miles). The event is free, and it is suggested that participants be at the East Orange Campus and Lyons Campus 15 minutes prior to the start time.

For more information and participation requirements email the Center for Development and Civic engagement (CDCE) at VHAvoluntaryStaff@va.gov.

Community groups who are interested in participating in the event should contact the local VA2K coordinator, Mercedes Chambliss via email at mercedes.chambliss@va.gov.