MVC is coming!
- When
-
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
- Where
-
East Orange VA
Newark , NJ
- Cost
- Free
Save the Date!
Driver Licenses
The Mobile Units provide the opportunity for drivers to renew their license, obtain a duplicate license, change their name or address on their license, add a boat
endorsement, add a veteran designation, register to vote and/or make organ donation selections.
Non-Driver Identification Cards
The Mobile Units can provide residents with photo identification that may then serve as a primary or secondary form of personal ID.
Registrations
Drivers may renew their registration or obtain a duplicate registration card for their vehicle in the Mobile Units.
REAL ID Mobile units can provide REAL ID to a limited number of
customers. Customers that have scheduled appointments for REAL IDs must arrive no later than 11:30 am on day of appointment.
License Plates
The Mobile Units allow drivers the option to surrender license plates.
Placards
Drivers may obtain a Persons with a Disability, Purple Heart, or Disabled Veteran placard from the Mobile Units.
Examination Permits
Customers can apply for an examination permit to take a written (law/knowledge) test. However, the written test
itself is not available in the Mobile Units.
Sign up through registration link provided-
https://forms.gle/oaYwM3aXsZYXWgtY8