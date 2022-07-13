NJ Motor Vehicle Commission at East Orange

Driver Licenses

The Mobile Units provide the opportunity for drivers to

renew their license, obtain a duplicate license, change

their name or address on their license, add a boat

endorsement, add a veteran designation, register to vote

and/or make organ donation selections.



Non-Driver Identification Cards

The Mobile Units can provide residents with photo

identification that may then serve as a primary or

secondary form of personal ID.



Registrations

Drivers may renew their registration or obtain a duplicate

registration card for their vehicle in the Mobile Units.



REAL ID

Mobile units can provide REAL ID to a limited number of

customers. Customers that have scheduled

appointments for REAL IDs must arrive no later than

11:30am, the day of appointment.



License Plates

The Mobile Units allow drivers the option to surrender

license plates.



Placards

Drivers may obtain a Persons with a Disability, Purple

Heart, or Disabled Veteran placard from the Mobile Units.



Examination Permits

Customers can apply for an examination permit to take

a written (law/knowledge) test. However, the written test

itself is not available in the Mobile Units.

PLEASE VISIT NJMVC.GOV FOR TEST LOCATIONS.



WHEELCHAIR ACCESSIBLE

NJMVC Mobile Units are wheelchair accessible and

easy for all to use.