NJ Motor Vehicle Commission at East Orange
When:
Thu. Nov 10, 2022, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Outside former Emergency Department
Cost:
Free
Driver Licenses
The Mobile Units provide the opportunity for drivers to
renew their license, obtain a duplicate license, change
their name or address on their license, add a boat
endorsement, add a veteran designation, register to vote
and/or make organ donation selections.
Non-Driver Identification Cards
The Mobile Units can provide residents with photo
identification that may then serve as a primary or
secondary form of personal ID.
Registrations
Drivers may renew their registration or obtain a duplicate
registration card for their vehicle in the Mobile Units.
REAL ID
Mobile units can provide REAL ID to a limited number of
customers. Customers that have scheduled
appointments for REAL IDs must arrive no later than
11:30am, the day of appointment.
License Plates
The Mobile Units allow drivers the option to surrender
license plates.
Placards
Drivers may obtain a Persons with a Disability, Purple
Heart, or Disabled Veteran placard from the Mobile Units.
Examination Permits
Customers can apply for an examination permit to take
a written (law/knowledge) test. However, the written test
itself is not available in the Mobile Units.
PLEASE VISIT NJMVC.GOV FOR TEST LOCATIONS.
WHEELCHAIR ACCESSIBLE
NJMVC Mobile Units are wheelchair accessible and
easy for all to use.