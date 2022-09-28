 Skip to Content
Domestic/Intimate Partner Violence Resource Fair

Event information

When:

Thu. Oct 6, 2022, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

East Orange VA Medical Center

Building 15, Room 143

Cost:

Free

For more information, contact Kaydeen Bishop, IPV Coordinator

973-676-0543

Domestic Violence/ Intimate Partner Violence Town Hall and Resource Fair
October 6, 2022
9:00am-1:00pm

Meet with local Domestic Violence Community Partners:

YWCA Union County- Union County Family Justice Center

Essex County Family Justice Center

Family Service League of Essex

Center for Hope and Safety Hackensack

Domestic Abuse and Sexual Assault Crisis Center of Warren County

Legal Services of NJ

JBWS of Morris County

Women Rising of Jersey City

