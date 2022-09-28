Domestic/Intimate Partner Violence Resource Fair
When:
Thu. Oct 6, 2022, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Building 15, Room 143
Cost:
Free
For more information, contact Kaydeen Bishop, IPV Coordinator
Domestic Violence/ Intimate Partner Violence Town Hall and Resource Fair
October 6, 2022
9:00am-1:00pm
Meet with local Domestic Violence Community Partners:
YWCA Union County- Union County Family Justice Center
Essex County Family Justice Center
Family Service League of Essex
Center for Hope and Safety Hackensack
Domestic Abuse and Sexual Assault Crisis Center of Warren County
Legal Services of NJ
JBWS of Morris County
