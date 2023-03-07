Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

PACT Act "on the road" at Community College of Morris

PACT Act registration information

When:

Sat. Mar 18, 2023, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

Community College of Morris

214 Center Grove

Randolph , NJ

Cost:

Free

PACT Act "on the road" Enrollment Event (Morris clinic area)

Eligibility & Enrollment | Toxic Exposure Screens | VBA Claims information

Saturday, March 18, 2023

Choose your time: Only 30 spots per hour

9:00am-10:00am   10:00am-11:00am   11:00am-12:00pm   12:00pm-1:00pm

Community College of Morris                                                                                                                                                                            214 Center Grove Road                                                                                                                                                                        Randolph, NJ 

Register by emailing your name and chosen time slot to VANJHCSCommsTeam@va.gov

Once registered, we will send the exact location and a map of the campus.

See more events

Last updated: