PACT Act "on the road" at Community College of Morris
When:
Sat. Mar 18, 2023, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Community College of Morris
214 Center Grove
Randolph , NJ
Cost:
Free
PACT Act "on the road" Enrollment Event (Morris clinic area)
Eligibility & Enrollment | Toxic Exposure Screens | VBA Claims information
Saturday, March 18, 2023
Choose your time: Only 30 spots per hour
9:00am-10:00am 10:00am-11:00am 11:00am-12:00pm 12:00pm-1:00pm
Community College of Morris 214 Center Grove Road Randolph, NJ
Register by emailing your name and chosen time slot to VANJHCSCommsTeam@va.gov
Once registered, we will send the exact location and a map of the campus.See more events