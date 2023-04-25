Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

VA Job Fair Seeking Housekeeping Aids

VA New Jersey Health Care System is hiring housekeeping aids

When:

Thu. May 25, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm ET

Where:

East Orange VA Medical Center

3rd floor Auditorium

Cost:

Free

The most important work that you will do is within the walls at VA.

VANJHCS is seeking housekeepers who can work along side other Veterans and provide attention to detail, plan and organize work; and perform a full range of light and heavy cleaning duties.

Benefits include:

  • Health Benefits
  • Thrift Savings Plan (TSP); agency matching at 5%
  • Rotating Shifts, days, nights, weekends and holidays
  • Retirement plans
  • Excellent vacation leave earnings Competitive medical leave earning
  • Promotion opportunities

ON-SITE Interviews!

Application Package:

Resume

Transcript (if applicable)

DD 214 (if you are a Veteran)

Documentation of a Disability (if applicable)

List of 2 Professional References

 

Questions? Email Melissa.Charles@va.gov

See more events

Last updated: