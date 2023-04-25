VA Job Fair Seeking Housekeeping Aids
VA New Jersey Health Care System is hiring housekeeping aids
When:
Thu. May 25, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
3rd floor Auditorium
Cost:
Free
The most important work that you will do is within the walls at VA.
VANJHCS is seeking housekeepers who can work along side other Veterans and provide attention to detail, plan and organize work; and perform a full range of light and heavy cleaning duties.
Benefits include:
- Health Benefits
- Thrift Savings Plan (TSP); agency matching at 5%
- Rotating Shifts, days, nights, weekends and holidays
- Retirement plans
- Excellent vacation leave earnings Competitive medical leave earning
- Promotion opportunities
ON-SITE Interviews!
Application Package:
Resume
Transcript (if applicable)
DD 214 (if you are a Veteran)
Documentation of a Disability (if applicable)
List of 2 Professional References
Questions? Email Melissa.Charles@va.gov