VA Job Fair Seeking LPNs and NAs
When:
Mon. May 22, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm ET
Where:
Building 143, Multipurpose room
Cost:
Free
VA New Jersey Health Care System is seeing compassionate customer service minded LPNs and NAs to provide top quality care for our most precious assets; our Nations Veterans.
Join our health care professionals working in collaborative teams to care for Veterans in an integrated environment that supports learning, discovery and continuous improvement in the following areas:
Mental Health and Community Living Center (CLC)
Benefits Include:
Certain positions are eligible for the Education Debt Reduction Program
- Health Benefits
- Thrift Savings Plan (TSP); agency matching at 5%
- 12 Hour Shift Available
- Retirement plans
- Excellent vacation leave earnings
- Competitive medical leave earning
- Promotion opportunities
ON-SITE INTERVIEWS!
Application Package:
Resume
Transcript (if applicable)
DD 214 (if you are a Veteran)
Documentation of a Disability (if applicable)
List of 2 Professional References
QUESTIONS? Indira.peralta@va.gov or Sharron.Blanton@va.gov