Gulf War Class for Veterans: Virtual Class in May on Gulf War Exposures and Health

VANJHCS | Gulf War Class for Veterans: Virtual Class in May on Gulf War Exposures

When:

Thu. May 18, 2023, 1:30 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Logging into the class will begin 15 minutes before start time. Email
NJWRIISCEDTEAM@va.gov with subject header “Gulf War Class” if you are having difficulty with registration.

Gulf War Exposures & Health Concerns is a free, virtual class to help Gulf War Veterans understand potential exposures and health effects, steps to manage symptoms, research findings, and available resources. Join this class on Thursday, May 18 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET. You can attend through your personal computer, smart phone, or tablet.

Veterans must register for the class through the link provided.

