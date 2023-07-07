VET FEST At The Ocean County Fair
When:
Wed. Jul 12, 2023, 11:05 am – 11:00 pm ET
Where:
Robert Miller Airpark
901 County Hwy-530, 08721
Berkeley, NJ
Cost:
Free
For more Information on PACT Act eligibility:
https://tinyurl.com/yenfbxf3 or contact the New Jersey Health Care System Communications and Outreach team at vanjhcscommsteam@va.gov
Not enrolled in VA Health Care? Bring your DD214 and a completed 10-10EZ and enroll on the spot! Get screened and discuss starting a claim! Applying for PACT Act benefits will not automatically impact your current benefits. Veterans who currently receive compensation for a service-connected condition will not have their previously awarded claims re-adjudicated simply because they file for new benefits under the PACT Act.