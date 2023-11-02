4TH ANNUAL CAREGIVER & FAMILY RESOURCE FAIR
When:
Thu. Nov 9, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:30 pm ET
Where:
Building 1, 3rd floor Auditorium
385 Tremont Avenue
East Orange, NJ
Cost:
Free
Join VA New Jersey Health Care System Caregiver Support Program for an opportunity to learn about the wealth of resources available to caregivers and families of Veterans.
Contact Caregiver Support Program at (973) 676-1000 ext. 20-3085 or jennifer.delpesce@va.gov for more information.
