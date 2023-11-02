Skip to Content
4TH ANNUAL CAREGIVER & FAMILY RESOURCE FAIR

caregiver support fair

VANJHCS | 4TH ANNUAL CAREGIVER & FAMILY RESOURCE FAIR

When:

Thu. Nov 9, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:30 pm ET

Where:

East Orange VA Medical Center

Building 1, 3rd floor Auditorium

385 Tremont Avenue

East Orange, NJ

Cost:

Free

Join VA New Jersey Health Care System Caregiver Support Program for an opportunity to learn about the wealth of resources available to caregivers and families of Veterans.

Contact Caregiver Support Program at (973) 676-1000 ext. 20-3085 or jennifer.delpesce@va.gov for more information.

Veterans, caregivers, community partners and staff welcome.

