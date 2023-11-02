Lung Cancer Screening Day
VANJHCS | Lung Cancer Screening Day
When:
Thu. Nov 9, 2023, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
Building 1, A-Level Lobby
385 Tremont Avenue
East Orange, NJ
Cost:
Free
Registration is recommended but not required to attend event.
Please contact Donna O'Meara for more information or to register for event at donna.o'meara@va.gov.
VANJHCS enrolled Veterans may qualify for lung cancer screening based on these criteria:
- Are 50 - 80 years old, and
- Smoke cigarettes now or quit within the past 15 years, and
- Smoked cigarettes for at least 20 pack-years
Stop by our Lung Cancer Screening Event
November 9, 2023
10:00am-3:00pm
385 Tremont Avenue
Building 1, A-Level Lobby
East Orange, NJ 07018
Vaccine Clinic will also be available for Veterans wishing to receive Covid and/or Flu vaccinations.See more events