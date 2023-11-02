VANJHCS | Lung Cancer Screening Day

Register Registration is recommended but not required to attend event. Please contact Donna O'Meara for more information or to register for event at donna.o'meara@va.gov.

VANJHCS enrolled Veterans may qualify for lung cancer screening based on these criteria:

Are 50 - 80 years old, and

Smoke cigarettes now or quit within the past 15 years, and

Smoked cigarettes for at least 20 pack-years

Stop by our Lung Cancer Screening Event

November 9, 2023

10:00am-3:00pm

385 Tremont Avenue

Building 1, A-Level Lobby

East Orange, NJ 07018

Vaccine Clinic will also be available for Veterans wishing to receive Covid and/or Flu vaccinations.