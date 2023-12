VANJHCS | Veterans Food Pantry Sponsored by the Food Bank Network of Somerset County

The Food Bank Network of Somerset County will be at

VA Lyons Medical Center

151 Knollcroft Road

Building 143, 1st Floor,

Multi-Purpose Room

Every 3rd Monday of the month

Veterans 9:15am-10:30Am

Employees (Veterans & Non-Veterans) 10:30Am-12:00pm.

Proof of Somerset county residency is required

Please bring your own shopping bags

Please spread the word to all Veterans, Caregivers and Family you know!

QUESTIONS? 732-560-1813

View other times for this event