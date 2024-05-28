PACT Act Event | Lyons Campus

When: Fri. May 31, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm ET Where: Building 1, Multipurpose Room 151 Knollcroft Road Lyons, NJ Get directions on Google Maps to Lyons VA Medical Center Cost: Free Registration: Required





Attention Veterans! The VA New Jersey Health Care System is hosting a PACT Act event dedicated to helping you access the benefits you deserve. Mark your calendars for an informative and supportive day that includes health care Eligibility and Enrollment, Toxic Exposure Screenings, VBA claims information, and much more.

Why Attend?

Health Care Eligibility & Enrollment

Whether you're a new or current Veteran, our team will help you navigate the process of enrolling in VA health care.

Toxic Exposure Screenings

If you have been exposed to toxic substances during your military service, this is an invaluable opportunity to get screened and take the first step towards getting the care you need.

VBA Claims Information

Have questions about your claims? Our experts from the Veterans Benefits Administration will be available to provide guidance that can assist you with your claims process.

VA Information & Resources

Stay informed about the numerous resources available to you as a Veteran. Our representatives will answer your questions and provide information on how to maximize your benefits.

What to Bring

If you are not yet enrolled in VA health care, please bring the following:

Your DD214 form

A completed 10-10EZ form <-- Don't have one? No worries, we will have 10-10EZ's on hand.

By bringing these documents, you can enroll on the spot, get screened, and start a claim. Applying for PACT Act benefits will not automatically impact your current benefits. Veterans who currently receive compensation for a service-connected condition will not have their previously awarded claims re-adjudicated simply because they file for new benefits under the PACT Act.

Don't miss this opportunity to take control of your health and benefits. We look forward to seeing you there!