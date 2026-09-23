Mental health care
VA New Jersey health care operates a comprehensive behavioral health program. We are a regional center of excellence for Veteran-focused mental health care. Ask us about treatment options suited to your unique needs.
How do I get help for a Veteran who’s in crisis?
If you’re concerned about a Veteran in crisis, connect with our caring, qualified Veterans Crisis Line responders for confidential help. Many of them are Veterans themselves. This service is private, free, and available 24/7.
To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime, day or night:
- Call 988
- Text 838255
- Start a confidential chat
- For TTY, call 711 then 988
If you’re concerned about a Veteran who’s homeless or at risk of becoming homeless
Call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 877-424-3838 for help 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You or the Veteran can talk privately with a trained VA counselor for free.
Care we provide at VA New Jersey health care
The Behavioral Health Department offers both inpatient and outpatient services, including telehealth appointments. We provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a variety of issues impacting emotional well-being. Our services include:
- Psychiatry
- Psychology
- Homeless Veterans services
- Suicide Prevention services
- Treatment for addictive disorders, including residential rehabilitation treatment programs
- Transition and care management for returning Veterans (M2VA Post 9/11 Case Management)
Confidentiality
Mental health services are confidential. We will not talk to anyone about information you share unless you give written consent. Under federal law, a few exceptions to this rule exist. If you have questions, please ask your mental health provider.