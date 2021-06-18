Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA New Jersey health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Amy Merriman MH&BS
Patient Advocate
VA New Jersey health care
Phone: 908-720-8223
Email: Amy.Merriman@va.gov
Kecia Anderson-James
Patient Advocate
VA New Jersey health care
Phone: 908-720-8227
Email: Kecia.Anderson1@va.gov
Patrina Lauria
Patient Advocate
VA New Jersey health care
Phone: 908-720-8854
Email: Patrina.Lauria@va.gov
Robin Baptiste
9/11 Military to VA (M2VA) Patient Advocate
VA New Jersey health care
Phone: 908-647-0180 ext. 21-4094
Email: Robin.Baptiste@va.gov
Tiffany Evens
Patient Advocate
VA New Jersey health care
Phone: 908-338-2536
Email: Tiffany.Evens@va.gov
Care we provide at VA New Jersey health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights