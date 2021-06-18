 Skip to Content
Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA New Jersey health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

Amy_Merriman

Amy Merriman MH&BS

Patient Advocate

VA New Jersey health care

Phone: 908-720-8223

Email: Amy.Merriman@va.gov

Kecia_Anderson-James

Kecia Anderson-James

Patient Advocate

VA New Jersey health care

Phone: 908-720-8227

Email: Kecia.Anderson1@va.gov

Patrina Lauria

Patrina Lauria

Patient Advocate

VA New Jersey health care

Phone: 908-720-8854

Email: Patrina.Lauria@va.gov

Robin_Baptiste

Robin Baptiste

9/11 Military to VA (M2VA) Patient Advocate

VA New Jersey health care

Phone: 908-647-0180 ext. 21-4094

Email: Robin.Baptiste@va.gov

Tiffany Evens

Tiffany Evens

Patient Advocate

VA New Jersey health care

Phone: 908-338-2536

Email: Tiffany.Evens@va.gov

Care we provide at VA New Jersey health care

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights
