Suicide prevention
If you're a Veteran in crisis or you're concerned about a Veteran in crisis, VA New Jersey health care suicide prevention coordinators can get you the support you need. They work with our behavioral health providers and community organizations to assist Veterans who are managing emotional or mental health crises.
Connect with a care coordinator
Contact one of our Suicide Prevention Coordinators for assistance during regular business hours.
In an emergency, and after regular business hours, please dial 911 or contact:
Veterans Crisis Line 1-800-273-8255, Press 1
Bradley Jacobs LCSW
Suicide Prevention Coordinator, VA Community Mental Health Point of Contact (East Orange campus)
VA New Jersey health care
Phone: 973-676-1000, ext. 20-3566
Tanya Kero LCSW
Suicide Prevention Coordinator, VA Community Mental Health Point of Contact (Lyons campus)
VA New Jersey health care
Phone: 908-647-0180, ext. 21-4410
How do I talk to someone right now?
If you're a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, connect with our caring, qualified Veterans Crisis Line responders for confidential help. Many of them are Veterans themselves. This service is private, free, and available 24/7.
To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime day or night:
- Call 800-273-8255, then select 1.
- Start a confidential chat.
- Text 838255.
- If you have hearing loss, call TTY: 800-799-4889.
You can also:
- Call 911.
- Go to the nearest emergency room.
- Go directly to your nearest VA medical center. It doesn't matter what your discharge status is or if you're enrolled in VA health care.
Find your nearest VA medical center
Care we provide at VA New Jersey
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Suicide prevention case managers
- Gun safety locks