Suicide prevention

If you're a Veteran in crisis or you're concerned about a Veteran in crisis, VA New Jersey health care suicide prevention coordinators can get you the support you need. They work with our behavioral health providers and community organizations to assist Veterans who are managing emotional or mental health crises.

Connect with a care coordinator

Contact one of our Suicide Prevention Coordinators for assistance during regular business hours.

In an emergency, and after regular business hours, please dial 911 or contact:

Veterans Crisis Line 1-800-273-8255, Press 1

 

Bradley Jacobs LCSW

Suicide Prevention Coordinator, VA Community Mental Health Point of Contact (East Orange campus)

VA New Jersey health care

Phone: 973-676-1000, ext. 20-3566

Email: VHASPCNJ-561NJHSuicidePreventionTeam@va.gov

Tanya Kero LCSW

Suicide Prevention Coordinator, VA Community Mental Health Point of Contact (Lyons campus)

VA New Jersey health care

Phone: 908-647-0180, ext. 21-4410

Email: VHASPCNJ-561NJHSuicidePreventionTeam@va.gov

Care we provide at VA New Jersey

  • Suicide prevention care coordinators
  • Suicide prevention case managers
  • Gun safety locks
