Women Veteran care

Care we provide at VA New Jersey

Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. We have primary care providers that specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics*, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness*. Our services for women Veterans include:

Ultrasounds, mammograms* , Pap and HPV testing

Mental health care and counseling

Lifestyle wellness services

Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy

Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation

*through Community Care partners or Office of Community Care