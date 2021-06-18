Women Veteran care
VA New Jersey health care supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. A women Veteran care coordinator can help you get the services you need.
Connect with a care coordinator
Janine Decker MSN, RN
Women Veterans Program Manager
VA New Jersey health care
Phone: 973-676-1000, ext. 2716
Email: janine.decker@va.gov
Care we provide at VA New Jersey
Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. We have primary care providers that specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics*, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness*. Our services for women Veterans include:
- Ultrasounds, mammograms* , Pap and HPV testing
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
- Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation
*through Community Care partners or Office of Community Care