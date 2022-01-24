Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions:
Via New Jersey Turnpike (Interstate Route 95):
- Take I-95 to I-280 West (Exit 15W)
- Take I-280 to the Clinton Street/(East Orange Exit)
- Turn left at the third traffic light onto South Clinton Street.
- Continue on South Clinton Street to Tremont Avenue.
- Turn right onto Tremont Avenue and follow Tremont Avenue to Centre Street.
Via I-280 West:
- Take I-280 West to Clinton Street/(East Orange Exit)
- Turn left at third traffic light onto South Clinton Street.
- Take South Clinton Street to Tremont Avenue.
- Turn right onto Tremont Avenue and follow Tremont Avenue to Centre Street.
Via I-280 East:
- Take I-280 East to Centre Street.
- Turn right onto Centre Street.
- Follow Centre Street to Tremont Avenue.
- Turn left onto Tremont Avenue.
From Garden State Parkway - SOUTHBOUND:
- Take Garden State Parkway South to Exit 145, Central Avenue.
- Cross Central Avenue, and continue to Tremont Avenue.
- Turn right onto Tremont Avenue to Centre Street.
From Garden State Parkway - NORTHBOUND:
- Take Garden State Parkway North to Exit 144, South Orange Avenue.
- Turn left at South Orange Avenue.
- At first traffic light, turn right onto Maybaum Avenue.
- Follow Maybaum Avenue to first traffic light.
- Turn left onto Tremont Avenue, and continue on Tremont Avenue to Centre Street.
From I-78:
- Take I-78 to Garden State Parkway North.
- Follow directions above for Garden State Parkway NORTHBOUND.
Directions from Lyons VA Medical Center to East Orange VA Medical Center:
- From Lyons Main Building (Circle 1) exit right, via Knollcroft Road.
- At the end of Knollcroft Road, turn left onto Valley Road.
- Continue to end of Valley Road. Turn right onto King George Road.
- After Exxon Gas Station, get in the Right Lane and enter I-78 East.
- Continue on I-78 East to Exit 49B (Maplewood). Note: I-78 East splits after approximately 10 miles. Stay to right, use Local lanes to exit.
- Exit at 49B which places you on Springfield Avenue. (State Route 124)
- Enter jug handle for Valley Street. (second right after bridge)
- Stay on Valley Street, until seventh traffic light which should be South Orange Avenue. Turn right onto South Orange Avenue.
- After fourth traffic light, make left onto Center Street.
- Pass yellow blinking light, continue to first traffic light, which is Tremont Avenue.
- Turn right onto Tremont Avenue. followed by an immediate right turn into the East Orange Medical Center.
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Address:
East Orange VA Medical Center
385 Tremont Avenue
East Orange, NJ 07018
Intersection:
Tremont Avenue and Ross Street
Coordinates: 40°45'13.69"N 74°14'3.59"W