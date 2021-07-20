James J. Howard Veterans' Outpatient Clinic
Our outpatient clinic provides primary care and specialty health services, including laboratory services, mental health care, diabetes treatment, treatment of ears, sinuses, tonsil and thyroid (otolaryngology), nutrition services, women’s health care, and more. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at our James. J. Howard Veterans’ Outpatient Clinic. The new 2-digit calling prefix for this site is 22. If you are trying to reach the main desk, please dial x22-6035 or x22-6109.
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Clinical hours
- Mon: 700AM-430PM
- Tue: 700AM-430PM
- Wed: 700AM-430PM
- Thu: 700AM-430PM
- Fri: 700AM-430PM
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
