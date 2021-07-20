Paterson VA Clinic
Our outpatient clinic provides primary care and specialty health services, including laboratory services, mental health care, nutrition services, and more. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at our Paterson VA Clinic. The new 2-digit calling prefix for this site is 27. If you are trying to reach the main desk, please dial 27-8481 or 27-8482.
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Clinical hours
- Mon: 800AM-430PM
- Tue: 800AM-430PM
- Wed: 800AM-430PM
- Thu: 800AM-430PM
- Fri: 800AM-430PM
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Health services offered here
