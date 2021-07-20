 Skip to Content
Paterson VA Clinic

Our outpatient clinic provides primary care and specialty health services, including laboratory services, mental health care, nutrition services, and more. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at our Paterson VA Clinic. The new 2-digit calling prefix for this site is 27. If you are trying to reach the main desk, please dial 27-8481 or 27-8482.

Pharmacy

Location and contact information

Address

11 Getty Avenue, DePaul Center, Building 275
Paterson, NJ 07503-2650

Phone numbers

Main phone: 973-247-1666
Mental health clinic: 973-676-1000 x1421

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 800AM-430PM
  • Tue: 800AM-430PM
  • Wed: 800AM-430PM
  • Thu: 800AM-430PM
  • Fri: 800AM-430PM
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Paterson VA Clinic

Prepare for your visit

Health services offered here

