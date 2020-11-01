News releases

Get the latest news from VA New Jersey-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about VA New Jersey health care, contact our Public Affairs Officer at 908-647-0180 ext. 21-4550 or email publicaffairs.vhanjh@va.gov.

Independence Day Celebrations can trigger PTSD in Veterans July 03, 2021 Independence Day fireworks are an American tradition, but mental health professionals say that holiday revelers should be mindful of their neighbors who served in the Armed Forces, as it could be a source of stress and a reminder of wartime.

VA psychiatrist offers “A Few Good Notes” for her Veteran patients June 14, 2021 Dr. Mary Rorro is a psychiatrist in the New Jersey VA healthcare system treating Veterans. She created a program called “A Few Good Notes,” blending music, poetry, photography and the arts as therapeutic modalities in her psychiatric practice. Her “Guitar Instruction Group” program has also brought the joy of music to Veterans.