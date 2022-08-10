VA awards $431 million in grants to help at-risk Veterans and their families

PRESS RELEASE

August 10, 2022

East Orange , NJ — On Aug. 1, the Department of Veterans Affairs awarded $431 million in grants to 258 non-profit organizations across the nation to help homeless and at-risk Veterans and their families.

The funds, which are being awarded through VA’s Supportive Services for Veteran Families Program, will be available for use on Oct. 1.

SSVF grants enable community organizations to provide outreach and case management assistance to Veterans, and help them access health care, financial planning, childcare, legal assistance, transportation, housing counseling and other services.

“Nobody should be homeless in the country they fought to defend — nobody,” said VA Secretary Denis McDonough. “These grant funds will help our partner organizations across the country provide at-risk Veterans with the resources they need to stay in their homes, where they belong, or find a new home.”

In this calendar year, VA has already placed more than 19,000 homeless Veterans into permanent housing — putting VA on track to meet our goal of 38,000 permanent housing placements for homeless Veterans in 2022.

In fiscal year 2021, SSVF served 114,175 participants, including 80,049 Veterans and 19,266 children.

The grant recipients successfully competed under a Notice of Fund Availability published Nov. 22, 2021. The funding will support SSVF services in fiscal year 2023, which starts Oct. 1, 2022, and ends Sept. 30, 2023.

View the list of grantees and learn more about SSVF.