VA launches improved Access to Care website

PRESS RELEASE

July 27, 2022

Print

East Orange , NJ — Based on Veteran feedback and VA Secretary Denis McDonough’s commitment to ensuring timely access to care, the Department of Veterans Affairs launched an improved Access to Care website

that now offers a simplified, user-friendly experience to make it easier for Veterans to make informed

decisions as they plan their health care appointments.

Effective July 19, Veterans and the public will be able to see Veteran experience information for care delivered through VA facilities and will have a clearer view of average wait times, with more detailed information on available health care services and specialties.

“VA is listening to Veterans, incorporating their feedback and reviewing access to care across the organization,” said Deputy Under Secretary for Health, Performing the Delegable Duties of the Under Secretary for Health Steven L. Lieberman, M.D. “As a national leader in health care access and transparency, this change in the presentation of Veteran-facing information ensures Veterans receive the world-class care they have earned and deserve.”

The new Access to Care website also ensures that as VA sites transition to a new electronic health record management system, Veterans will have information on timeliness for care at those facilities.