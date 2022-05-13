VA New Jersey Health Care System observes 2022 National VA Research Week

PRESS RELEASE

May 13, 2022

East Orange , NJ — In recognition of National VA Research Week, May 16-20, VA New Jersey Health Care System honors VA researchers for their work in helping to improve the quality of life of Veterans across the country.

This year, VA will highlight how science and innovation across the health care system directly improves Veterans’ lives through the theme, Science in Service of Veterans.

“It is truly an honor to have the role of exploring the future of medicine and healthcare for our Veterans,” states Dr. Kevin Beck, Associate Chief of Staff for Research and Development for VANJHCS. “Our research program is specifically focused upon VA’s highest priority areas of investigation: precision oncology, toxic exposures, brain health, and mental health/suicide prevention. Our goal is to take the knowledge we glean from our studies and create real world impact for our Veterans and their caregivers.”

Research has been a part of VA for more than 90 years and a part of VANJHCS for over 60 years. VA researchers have helped developed effective treatments for tuberculosis, invented the computed tomography (CT or CAT) scan and performed the first successful liver transplant. Past research at VANJHCS demonstrated the causal link between lung cancer and a history of smoking, which led to the warning labels found on cigarette packs still today.

Examples of VA research currently underway includes scientific studies of traumatic brain injury, cardiovascular disorders, effects of chemical exposures, spinal cord injuries and genetic studies to learn how genes, lifestyle, and military exposures affect health and illness through the Million Veteran Program.

National VA Research Week also presents an opportunity for Veterans to consider enrolling in research programs at the local VA. To learn more about VA research, visit https://www.research.va.gov/.