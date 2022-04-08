VA New Jersey Health Care System provides free support to survivors of military sexual trauma

PRESS RELEASE

April 8, 2022

Print

East Orange , NJ — As part of its annual campaign during Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April, the VA New Jersey Health Care System (VANJHCS) is working to increase awareness about the impact of military sexual trauma and VA’s free supportive treatments.

“Survivors differ in what they need to help them heal and treatment can be an important part of that way forward,” said John Griffith, Acting, Executive Medical Center Director.

“Survivors of Military Sexual Trauma (MST) deserve to feel safe and supported while receiving care at VANJHCS. We are committed to providing a harassment-free environment, where Veterans can heal and stay healthy for life”, said Juliza Ramírez-Wylie, Associate Director, Executive Champion for Women Veterans issues. “No matter how long it’s been VA is here to help. The department encourages everyone to learn about MST and its effects, and to explore opportunities to support the recovery of military sexual trauma survivors in New Jersey.

VA offers free counseling and treatment to Veterans and former service members for mental and physical health conditions related to MST. They do not need to have reported the MST experience at the time or have any documentation of it to receive care. Further, they may be eligible to receive these services even if they do not qualify for other VA care.

On behalf VANJHCS’ Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM) Committee, events are sponsored during April to honor and support MST Survivors. MST resources you can offer Veterans; Beyond MST | VA Mobile & Take the Next Step to Get Help for the Impacts of MST - Mental Health (va.gov)

Under no circumstance should sexual assault or sexual harassment every be condoned or tolerated. VA’s Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) supports sexual assault prevention and services for Veterans who experience sexual assault and intimate partner violence. The experience of sexual assault can impact a person’s mental and physical health, even many years later. VA has resources and services available to support healing and healthy relationships. Visit VHA IPVAP Website

Veterans and former service members who experienced MST and would like to learn more about VA support may call Joanna Rosner, Psy.D., MST Coordinator at 908-647-0180 ext. 21-4968. For questions regarding IPV services and care, please contact Kaydeen Bishop, LCSW, IPV Coordinator at 973-676-1000 ext. 20-1447. Find Information about MST and VA’s MST-related services.