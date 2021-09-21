VANJHCS Flu Vaccines are here

PRESS RELEASE

September 21, 2021

East Orange , NJ — East Orange – The VA New Jersey Health Care System (VANJHCS) will be offering flu vaccination clinics to Veterans at the East Orange and Lyons campuses; and community based outpatient clinic locations starting Monday, Sept. 20.

A complete listing of flu clinic dates, times and locations is available here: https://www.va.gov/new-jersey-health-care/programs/flu-vaccine-clinics/

“As we continue to fight the flu and COVID-19 together, the safety of our Veterans continues to be our top priority,” said Vincent Immiti, Medical Center Director. “Vaccination is the surest way to protect against getting the flu. We strongly encourage all our Veterans to get their flu shot this year to protect themselves and help keep the flu from spreading to others.”

Flu shots are available to all Veterans. Veterans currently enrolled at the VA New Jersey Health Care System should present their VA issued health identification card (VHIC). Veterans not currently enrolled at the VANJHCS should present one form of ID and provide a copy of their military discharge (DD214). Non-Veterans, to include spouses and dependents who do not have military service, are not eligible for a flu shot from the VANJHCS.

Walk-in flu clinics will be provided at the East Orange and Lyons campuses, no appointment necessary, Monday through Friday; please check times at each location. Drive-thru flu clinics will be offered at East Orange, Paterson, Piscataway, Sussex and Hamilton clinics, by appointment only. Flu shots will be administered in the parking lot at a designated “drive-thru” point. Signs will be posted to direct traffic. Veterans should remain in their vehicle. All other clinics, Bricks, Tinton Falls, Hackensack, Jersey City and Morristown will offer flu vaccine by appointment only.

All Veterans must be screened with temperature checks and questions prior to entry at any VA facility, and masks or approved face coverings are required to be worn.

For information about the flu clinics at the EO or Lyons campuses, Veterans may contact Ruth Andersen, 973-676-1000 ext. 20-2943.

For more information about the flu clinics at the CBOCs, Veterans may contact Charmaine Ifill, RN at 732-981-8193 ext. 29-5492.