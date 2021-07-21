 Skip to Content
Communications and Outreach

The mission of the Communications & Outreach service is to empower, inspire, connect, and inform Veterans, employees, caregivers, stakeholders, and influencers. We develop, direct, and resource internal and external communications on behalf of VA New Jersey Healthcare System.

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA New Jersey Healthcare System.

 

Public Affairs Officer

Christine Betros Farrell LCSW

Public Affairs Officer

VA New Jersey health care

Phone: 908-647-0180 ext. 21-4050

Email: publicaffairs.vhanjh@va.gov

Community Outreach Coordinator

Our Community Outreach program fulfills the VA Core Values of Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect, and Excellence (ICARE) by providing timely, high-quality communications products and meaningful, veteran-focused community outreach to the public.

We provide direct lines of communication from VANJHCS to:

  • Local, county, state, and federal government offices
  • Veterans service organizations
  • Adjacent community health systems and offices
  • Non-profits organizations, religious organizations, and other civic groups
  • Colleges and universities
  • Law enforcement and first responder agencies
  • Other entities as requested

To schedule an community outreach event, please contact David.Brimmer@va.gov with the following information.

  • Suggested date and time of event
  • Virtual or in-person
  • Approximate size of audience
  • Veterans (and/or Caregivers) or providers
  • Interested topics to be covered
Outreach Coordinator

David Brimmer MS

Outreach Coordinator

VA New Jersey health care

Phone: 908-229-0457

Email: david.brimmer@va.gov

