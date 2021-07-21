Communications and Outreach
The mission of the Communications & Outreach service is to empower, inspire, connect, and inform Veterans, employees, caregivers, stakeholders, and influencers. We develop, direct, and resource internal and external communications on behalf of VA New Jersey Healthcare System.
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA New Jersey Healthcare System.
Christine Betros Farrell LCSW
Public Affairs Officer
VA New Jersey health care
Phone: 908-647-0180 ext. 21-4050
Email: publicaffairs.vhanjh@va.gov
Community Outreach Coordinator
Our Community Outreach program fulfills the VA Core Values of Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect, and Excellence (ICARE) by providing timely, high-quality communications products and meaningful, veteran-focused community outreach to the public.
We provide direct lines of communication from VANJHCS to:
- Local, county, state, and federal government offices
- Veterans service organizations
- Adjacent community health systems and offices
- Non-profits organizations, religious organizations, and other civic groups
- Colleges and universities
- Law enforcement and first responder agencies
- Other entities as requested
To schedule an community outreach event, please contact David.Brimmer@va.gov with the following information.
- Suggested date and time of event
- Virtual or in-person
- Approximate size of audience
- Veterans (and/or Caregivers) or providers
- Interested topics to be covered
Outreach Coordinator
VA New Jersey health care
Phone: 908-229-0457
Email: david.brimmer@va.gov