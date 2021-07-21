Communications and Outreach

Community Outreach Coordinator

Our Community Outreach program fulfills the VA Core Values of Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect, and Excellence (ICARE) by providing timely, high-quality communications products and meaningful, veteran-focused community outreach to the public.

We provide direct lines of communication from VANJHCS to:

Local, county, state, and federal government offices

Veterans service organizations

Adjacent community health systems and offices

Non-profits organizations, religious organizations, and other civic groups

Colleges and universities

Law enforcement and first responder agencies

Other entities as requested

To schedule an community outreach event, please contact David.Brimmer@va.gov with the following information.