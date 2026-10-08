Construction updates
VA New Jersey is undergoing an unprecedented amount of construction and expansion to enhance health care for Veterans throughout our health care system. Each project is a tremendous opportunity to augment and improve the delivery of services to Veterans. We request your patience and cooperation as collectively we work towards transforming our facilities.
Lyons Campus
The construction program at the Lyons campus of the health care system currently consists of over 38 significant projects, valued at a cost of $109 million dollars. Please refer to the drop down boxes below for further information and details.
PROPOSED IMPROVEMENTS AT SOMERVILLE BUSINESS PARK, LLC SOMERVILLE, NEW JERSEY
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has prepared this Environmental Assessment (EA) in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) of 1969 (42 U.S. Code §§ 4321-4370h), as implemented by the Council on Environmental Quality regulations (40 Code of Federal Regulations [CFR] §§ 1500-1508); Environmental Effects of the Department of Veterans Affairs Actions (38 CFR Part 26); and VA's NEPA Interim Guidance/or Projects (VA 2010). NEPA requires federal agencies to consider the
environmental effects of their proposed actions. This EA evaluates the potential impacts
on the human environment resulting from proposed improvements to the Somerville BP, LLC.