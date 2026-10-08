Construction updates

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has prepared this Environmental Assessment (EA) in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) of 1969 (42 U.S. Code §§ 4321-4370h), as implemented by the Council on Environmental Quality regulations (40 Code of Federal Regulations [CFR] §§ 1500-1508); Environmental Effects of the Department of Veterans Affairs Actions (38 CFR Part 26); and VA's NEPA Interim Guidance/or Projects (VA 2010). NEPA requires federal agencies to consider the

environmental effects of their proposed actions. This EA evaluates the potential impacts

on the human environment resulting from proposed improvements to the Somerville BP, LLC.