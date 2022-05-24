Construction updates
VA New Jersey is undergoing an unprecedented amount of construction and expansion to enhance health care for Veterans throughout our health care system. Each project is a tremendous opportunity to augment and improve the delivery of services to Veterans. We request your patience and cooperation as collectively we work towards transforming our facilities.
Lyons Campus
The construction program at the Lyons campus of the health care system currently consists of over 38 significant projects, valued at a cost of $109 million dollars. Please refer to the drop down boxes below for further information and details.
Project scope involves the construction of a total of 18,000 sf of new space by adding two floors to the CLC. Work includes the construction of single bedrooms with private baths for each of the patients and two new elevators. Additionally, a decentralized nurse’s station will be placed within this wing. The estimated cost is $9 Million.
This project is 72 % complete. The contractor was released from the contract due to the inability to complete the job. FMS is currently submitting a new project request to hire a replacement contractor to complete the work.
Project scope involves the construction of approximately 10,000 sf of new space within the area identified as the support unit so that PM&RS can be relocated into a new location. The space vacated by PM&RS will be renovated for use by other clinical and support functions within the CLC. Estimated initial cost of $5 Million. The replacement contract to complete the project is estimated at an additional 1.9 Million. Total project cost estimated at 6.9 Million.
Area is currently under construction, asbestos is in the process of being removed from the area, the ultimate purpose of the project it is for the installation of an MRI unit, new waiting rooms, new dressing rooms, renovate the interior of the radiology suite which hasn't been done in over 40 years.
Vacant space on the 1st floor of building 1 will be reconfigured for use by Extended Care and will consist of construction of a new exam rooms so as to treat increase patient workload. Project is expected to start construction within the next three months.
Project will provide for a research lab to be constructed on the ground floor of building 1.
Area is currently under construction. Work involves conversion of an empty space of about 3000 into additional treatment areas for both the eye clinic and the audiology clinic.
Project will provide for the renovation the pharmacies in building 3, 135 and 53. Project will upgrade the spaces for new equipment that is to purchase by the Medical Center.
Project is currently under design, work will provide for the upgrade of the dental lab and the installation of a new HVAC system for the dental suite.
Project is currently under design, work will include the renovation of the kitchen spaces in building 54, 135 and 143. Project will upgrade food preparation facilities for alternate cooking processes so as to provide patients with greater varieties of food choices.
This is a station wide project to upgrade the computer systems throughout the Medical Center for the purpose of installing new computer equipment that will be used under the VA nationwide Electronic Health Records Management program. Design of the project is currently in process.
Project will renovate the 2nd floor of building 9 of approximately 16,000 square feet for the purpose of constructing training rooms so that staff can learn how to use the new software associated with the electronic health records management program. Project is in the process of design.
Project will provide for the renovation of the ward, which will include upgrade of the internal finishes of the ward. Procurement is currently obtaining competitive bids for the construction project.
Project will provide for the renovation of the ward, which will include upgrade of the internal finishes of the ward. Project is currently under design and construction will start at the completion of the building 143 CW project.