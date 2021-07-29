 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program

To implement a comprehensive person-centered, recovery-oriented assistance program for Veterans, their families and Caregivers and VHA employees who use or experience intimate partner violence.

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care

What is domestic violence?

Refers to any violence or abuse that occurs within the "domestic sphere" or "at home", and may include child abuse, elder abuse, and other types of interpersonal violence

What is intimate partner violence?

  • Describes physical, sexual, or psychological harm
  • Stalking behavior by a current or former partner that occurs on a continuum of frequency and severity ranging from emotional abuse to chronic, severe battering or even death
  • It can occur in  heterosexual or same-sex relationships and does not require sexual intimacy or cohabitation

Emotional IPV is when a person tries to hurt their partner emotionally and mentally. It is common for emotional IPV to begin before other types of IPV.

Examples include:

  • Humiliation, shaming
  • Name calling, putting you down
  • Controlling your money or spending
  • Keeping you from friends and family
  • Bullying, stalking
  • Controlling where you go or what you wear

The intentional use of physical force with the potential for causing death, disability, injury, or harm

Examples include:

  • Hitting 
  • Slapping
  • Choking
  • Biting
  • Shoving
  • Kicking
  • Restraining 
  • Hair-pulling

Unwanted sexual activity that is threatened, attempted, or completed

Some people experience only one of these forms of violence, while others may experience more than one. IPV can be a single event or can last for many years. No matter what, no one deserves to be treated this way

How does the intimate partner violence program help?

  • IPV campaigns, awareness events, materials
  • Staff training & education

Please contact Intimate Partner Violence Program Coordinator, Kaydeen Bishop, to inquire about outreach services:

Phone: 973-666-0543

E-mail: Kaydeen.Bishop@va.gov
  • Implementing routine screening
  • Establishing intervention plan & resources
  • Implementing routine screening
  • Establishing intervention plan & resources

Building internal collaborations with Employee Assistance and Workplace Safety

Many people within VA can help you get services

Contact our Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) Coordinator, Kaydeen Bishop, LCSW, at 973-666-0543

VA employees who are impacted by IPV can contact their Employee Assistance Program

VA can provide community referrals for things such as legal advice, shelters, and support groups

Talk to your primary care provider and they can refer you to a mental health specialist such as a social worker or psychologist

Last updated: