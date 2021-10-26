Public Safety
The Public Safety service is comprised of the VA Police and the VA Lyons Fire Department . We provide continuous services, 24 hours per day, and possess the knowledge and skills to assist in emergency situations. Through situational law enforcement, VA Police officers strive to gain voluntary compliance with policies and laws that ensure everyone's safety. They are qualified and vested with federal law enforcement authority, and are here to serve you. VA Police Officers and Firefighters truly understand Veterans because many of them have also served in the military and in combat.
Mission
The mission of the Department of Veterans Affairs Police is to enhance the quality of life in our environment through innovation and excellence in policing. In partnership with the community we serve through education, prevention and enforcement, we will maintain order, deter crime, and achieve a presence of security. Our members pride themselves in being the model for law enforcement with vision, while performing with integrity and professionalism.
Vision
Our vision is to support the mission of the Department of Veterans Affairs. Our priority is to provide a safe working environment for all VA and contract employees. We will maintain the ability to respond to natural as well as national emergencies. We will strive to build a strong collaboration with other federal and local law enforcement agencies. We pledge to provide a safe environment for our Veterans, their families, visitors and our local community.
How do I contact VA Police?
Non-emergency phone number or contact Police Dispatcher:
908-604-xxxx
For emergencies off VA property, please dial 911.