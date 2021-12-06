Suicide Prevention
If you're a Veteran who is thinking of hurting yourself—or you know a Veteran who’s considering this—we can help. Our VA New Jersey health care suicide prevention coordinators can get you the support you need. They work with our behavioral health providers and community organizations to assist Veterans who are managing emotional or mental health crises.
Suicide prevention coordinators
Our Suicide Prevention Coordinators (SPC) promote awareness about suicide and that suicide prevention is everyone’s responsibility at our New Jersey health care facilities. They help identify high-risk Veterans and assure that care and monitoring for these Veterans is appropriate. SPC's also receive consults from the Veterans Crisis Line and follow-up to assure that Veterans continue to receive appropriate care.
Bradley Jacobs LCSW
Suicide Prevention Coordinator, VA Community Mental Health Point of Contact (East Orange campus)
VA New Jersey health care
Phone: 973-676-1000, ext. 20-3566
Ashish Desai LCSW
Suicide Prevention Coordinator
VA New Jersey health care
Phone: 732-402-7339
Email: Ashish.Desai@va.gov
Community engagement and partnership coordinators
Our Suicide Prevention Community Engagement & Partnerships Coordinators (CEPC) serve as content matter experts for community-based suicide prevention initiatives and help with suicide prevention education throughout the community. CEPC's build community-led coalitions that focus on suicide prevention and education.
Martha Rodriguez LCSW
Community engagement and partnership coordinator
VA New Jersey health care
Phone: 973-676-1000
Email: Martha.Rodriguez2@va.gov
Tanya Kero LCSW
Suicide Prevention Community Engagement and Partnership Coordinator
VA New Jersey health care
Phone: 908-647-0180, ext. 21-4410
Suicide Prevention Case Managers
Our suicide prevention case managers provide case management services to veterans who are at increased risk for suicide. Case managers also follow up on calls made to the Veterans Crisis Line. Support is provided to other New Jersey health care staff by offering assessments, evaluations for high risk patients, safety planning, as well as support when interacting with patients experiencing suicidal thoughts.
Barbara O'Hanlon LCSW
Suicide Prevention Case Manager
VA New Jersey health care
Phone: 908-647-0180 x21-4418
Email: Barbara.OHanlon@va.gov
Michael Kramlick LCSW
Suicide Prevention Case Manager
VA New Jersey health care
Phone: (973)-676-1000 x20-3568
Email: Michael.Kramlick@va.gov