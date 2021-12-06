 Skip to Content

Suicide Prevention

If you're a Veteran who is thinking of hurting yourself—or you know a Veteran who’s considering this—we can help. Our VA New Jersey health care suicide prevention coordinators can get you the support you need. They work with our behavioral health providers and community organizations to assist Veterans who are managing emotional or mental health crises.

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care

Suicide prevention coordinators

Our Suicide Prevention Coordinators (SPC) promote awareness about suicide and that suicide prevention is everyone’s responsibility at our New Jersey health care facilities. They help identify high-risk Veterans and assure that care and monitoring for these Veterans is appropriate. SPC's also receive consults from the Veterans Crisis Line and follow-up to assure that Veterans continue to receive appropriate care. 

Bradley Jacobs

Bradley Jacobs LCSW

Suicide Prevention Coordinator, VA Community Mental Health Point of Contact (East Orange campus)

VA New Jersey health care

Phone: 973-676-1000, ext. 20-3566

Email: VHASPCNJ-561NJHSuicidePreventionTeam@va.gov

Ashish Desai

Ashish Desai LCSW

Suicide Prevention Coordinator

VA New Jersey health care

Phone: 732-402-7339

Email: Ashish.Desai@va.gov

Community engagement and partnership coordinators

Our Suicide Prevention Community Engagement & Partnerships Coordinators (CEPC) serve as content matter experts for community-based suicide prevention initiatives and help with suicide prevention education throughout the community. CEPC's build community-led coalitions that focus on suicide prevention and education.

Martha Rodriguez

Martha Rodriguez LCSW

Community engagement and partnership coordinator

VA New Jersey health care

Phone: 973-676-1000

Email: Martha.Rodriguez2@va.gov

Tanya Kero

Tanya Kero LCSW

Suicide Prevention Community Engagement and Partnership Coordinator

VA New Jersey health care

Phone: 908-647-0180, ext. 21-4410

Email: VHASPCNJ-561NJHSuicidePreventionTeam@va.gov

Suicide Prevention Case Managers

Our suicide prevention case managers provide case management services to veterans who are at increased risk for suicide. Case managers also follow up on calls made to the Veterans Crisis Line. Support is provided to other New Jersey health care staff by offering assessments, evaluations for high risk patients, safety planning, as well as support when interacting with patients experiencing suicidal thoughts.

Barbara O'Hanlon

Barbara O'Hanlon LCSW

Suicide Prevention Case Manager

VA New Jersey health care

Phone: 908-647-0180 x21-4418

Email: Barbara.OHanlon@va.gov

Michael Kramlick

Michael Kramlick LCSW

Suicide Prevention Case Manager

VA New Jersey health care

Phone: (973)-676-1000 x20-3568

Email: Michael.Kramlick@va.gov

Last updated: