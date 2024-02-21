The DAISY Award
Nurses every day go above and beyond to not only provide patients and families with excellence in clinical care but also compassion. At The DAISY Foundation, we aim to honor them by showing our profound gratitude for all that they do. The DAISY Award is a recognition program to celebrate and recognize nurses by collecting nominations from patients, families, and co-workers.
Who is Eligible for The DAISY Award?
Any licensed, registered nurse, nursing faculty or nursing student is eligible to be nominated for a DAISY Award. DAISY partners with healthcare facilities across the continuum of care - large health systems, clinics, long-term care facilities, surgery centers, critical access/rural hospitals, schools of nursing, and more. Our recognition programs express gratitude to nurses wherever they practice, in whatever role they serve, and throughout their careers - from nursing student through lifetime achievement.
How are Nurses Nominated for The DAISY Award?
Nurses can be nominated by anyone. At VANJHCS, nominations come from patients, family members, other nurses, physicians, clinicians, or staff - who experience or observe extraordinarily compassionate care being provided by a nurse. To nominate a VANJHCS nurse, Click here!
What Happens After Nurses Are Nominated?
The nominations are blinded and sent to an internal committee at the participating organization. The committee reads and scores the nominations using criteria that focus on compassion and fit the mission and values of each organization that partners with us. Honorees are selected throughout the year to provide continuous celebration of extraordinary nurses.
What Does the DAISY Honoree/Recipient Receive?
After the DAISY Honoree has been selected, a celebration is planned. The Honoree’s peers, leadership, nominator, and sometimes friends and family are all invited to attend. At the presentation, the Honoree receives a certificate in a DAISY portfolio, a beautiful hand-carved Healer’s Touch Sculpture from Zimbabwe, an Honoree pin, a congratulations banner to hang in the unit , a copy of their nomination, a gift bag, and cinnamon rolls to share.