Transportation Services | Beneficiary Travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. Transportation at government expense may be available to beneficiaries traveling to or from VA facilities, or other places of examination, treatment, or care.
WHY USE THE BTSSS PORTAL?
- ONLINE TRAVEL PORTAL WHERE YOU CAN SUBMIT AND TRACK YOUR TRAVEL CLAIMS
- YOU CAN NOW LOG ON AND CREATE AN ACCOUNT USING ID.ME or DS LOGON or MYHEALTHEVET
HOW DO I GET PAID?
- FILE YOUR CLAIM 24/7, 365 DAYS A YEAR FROM YOUR SMART PHONE OR COMPUTER
- TRACK THE PAYMENT OF YOUR CLAIM UPLOAD/CHANGE YOUR BANKING ACCOUNT INFORMATION
Introduction to the Beneficiary Travel
Self-Service System introduces the web based application and its benefits over paper claims submissions and eligibility requirements for submitting mileage and other related travel reimbursement claims. Scan QR codes to access how-to videos.