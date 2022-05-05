Whole health and wellness
Our whole health approach empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being, and quality of life. Whole health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries, or disabilities, and focuses instead on your values, goals, and overall health. It includes self-care and complementary therapies along with conventional medical care.
Introduction to Whole Health
Our 60-minute class will introduce you to the whole health Coach and help you start to identify what is important to you and how you can start on your whole health journey.
Call 973-676-1000 ext. 20-7968 to sign up and for more information.