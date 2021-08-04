As Co-Director, she oversees implementation of the Center’s mission of improving Veterans care through research, education and clinical care. She is an Assistant Professor at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School in the Departments of Medicine in the Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care. She is an American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) certified physician in Sleep, Pulmonary, and Critical Care Medicine. She completed her training at Harvard University (AB), State University of New York at Buffalo (MD) and Rutgers University Robert Wood Johnson Medical School (residency and fellowship)

Dr. Sotolongo heads the clinical evaluations of the Veterans who are referred to the AHBPCE. She is responsible for interpreting the results of the advanced pulmonary diagnostic testing offered at the AHBPCE. She, along with co-director Dr. Michael Falvo, have increased access to the this diagnostic testing across the country by establishing the Post-Deployment Cardiopulmonary Evaluation Network (PDCEN).

Dr. Sotolongo is also extensively involved in research, collaborating with colleagues both within as well as outside the WRIISC. She is site Principal Investigator for a multi-site study on Predictors of Response to Insomnia for Gulf War Veterans. She also participates in numerous research studies with Dr. Mike Falvo and Lisa McAndrew PhD, including studies of Pulmonary Vascular Dysfunction after deployment related exposures; Lung Injury after repeated low-level blast over-pressure exposure; Vagus nerve stimulation as a treatment for wide spread pain in Gulf War Veterans, and Collaborative Specialty care for Gulf War Illness. As part of the AHBPCE, Dr. Sotolongo is a regular contributor to s to Provider education through webinars and Veteran classes related to burn pits and other airborne hazards.