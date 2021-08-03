Christine Stinner, MSN, RN has served as the Nurse Coordinator for the VA New Jersey Health Care System's Community Based Outpatient Clinics since 2013.

As Nurse Coordinator, Christine provides clinical and administrative leadership to the Nursing clinical staff at all nine CBOC locations, and works in collaboration with the Associate Chief of Staff regarding the daily operations and clinical management of all patient care programs within the outpatient clinics. Additionally, Ms. Stinner is the Vaccinator Coordinator/Supervisor at VA New Jersey. In this role, she supports the planning, operations, and clinical staff vaccination efforts at the East Orange and Lyons and Community Based Outpatient Clinics.

Ms. Stinner graduated from Richard Stockton College with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and graduated from Kean University with a Master’s in Nursing, Clinical Management.