Juliza will serve as the Interim, Associate Medical Center Director for the VA New Jersey Healthcare System's East Orange Campus.

She began her VA career as the Executive Assistant to the North Atlantic District Veterans Experience Officer (VEO). Juliza served previously as the Workforce Development Coordinator at VA Hudson Valley Health Care System and the Health Systems Specialist to the Quality Management Officer for the New York / New Jersey Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN 2).

Before joining the VA, Juliza served as the Administrative Officer for the Department of Behavioral Sciences & Leadership (BS&L) at West Point. Juliza also served the Department of Defense (DoD) as a Psychology Technician at General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital (GLWACH) in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

Juliza has held several counseling and psychology intern roles in drug rehabilitation, a group home for severely psychiatric ill residents, college counseling clinic, cancer center, and state psychiatric hospital.

Juliza is an Army Combat Veteran. She earned a commission as a Second Lieutenant from USMA (West Point) in 2001, where she also earned a Bachelor of Science in General Psychology. Juliza served with the 8th Engineer Battalion and the 1st Cavalry Division Headquarters from 2001-2006.

Juliza has a Master of Education (MEd) in Counseling and Personnel Services from the University of Louisville (UofL) and a Master of Health Administration (MHA) from the Robert F. Wagner School of Public Service, New York University (NYU). She completed the Excellence in Government (EIG) Fellows Program with the Partnership for Public Service and earned credentials as a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE).