Michael Falvo

Michael J. Falvo, PhD, is the Co-Director of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Airborne Hazards and Burn Pits Center of Excellence (AHBPCE) at the New Jersey War Related Illness and Injury Study Center (WRIISC).

He is an also an Associate Professor at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School in the Departments of Pharmacology, Physiology & Neuroscience as well as Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. Dr. Falvo is an American College of Sports Medicine Registered Clinical Exercise Physiologist and completed his training in exercise science and kinesiology from The College of New Jersey (BS), University of Memphis (MS), and Washington University in Saint Louis (PhD). In 2012, he completed a VA Advanced Fellowship Program in post-deployment health at the WRIISC.

Dr. Falvo leads a program of funded research that investigates mechanisms of dyspnea and exercise intolerance in the context of environmental and occupational exposures, and this work is supported by VA, Department of Defense and non-profit organizations. He has published over 70 peer-reviewed journal articles (h index: 21) and has been the lead or site principal investigator on nine separate multi-year projects since 2012. Click this link to view his publications.

Within the New Jersey WRIISC, Dr. Falvo and his laboratory expanded diagnostic testing offerings to include advanced cardiopulmonary services for Veterans referred through our national program presenting with dyspnea (shortness of breath). These efforts, along with research, laid the foundation for what has been recognized by Congress and the President in Public Law 115-929 as a VA Center of Excellence (May 2019). As Co-Director of the AHBPCE, Dr. Falvo oversees and contributes to the center’s efforts across research, clinical care, and education to improve the health and well-being of deployed Veterans with airborne hazards concerns.