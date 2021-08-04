Pearl Korenblit, MD is the Associate Chief of Staff (ACOS) of Ambulatory Care at VA New Jersey Health Care System and the VISN 2 Primary Care ICC Co-lead.

As the ACOS of Ambulatory Care at VA New Jersey Health Care System, she oversees the nine Community Based Outpatient Clinics (Primary Care/PACT & Specialty Care) as well as the two medical centers (Primary Care/ PACT).

Dr. Korenblit is a Clinical Assistant Professor at Rutgers NJ Medical School and an active faculty member of the Preventive Medicine Residency Program.

She is board certified in both Internal Medicine and General Preventive Medicine, and a fellow in the American College of Physicians and American College of Preventive Medicine.