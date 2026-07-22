Scott Dadaian

He is a Veteran with 6 years of military experience in the US Navy. He attained the rank of Petty Officer 2nd class before being honorably discharged in 2006. His degrees include a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and a Master of Arts in Counseling Psychology from St. Elizabeth’s University. He is currently completing a Master of Science in Clinical Mental Health Counseling from Rutgers University.

Scott’s office provides community outreach opportunities, advocacy, and education regarding VA services to anyone who requests it in an area covering 14 counties and approximately 345,000 veterans in New Jersey.