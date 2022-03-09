According to the American Cancer Society, Inc., Surveillance and Equity Science, colon and rectum cancer is the second leading cause of new cancer cases and cause of cancer death in the United States; which may occur regardless of gender.

Early detection and treatment of colorectal cancer can increase overall survival rate; therefore, we screen. Screening is looking for cancer before a person has any symptoms. This can help find cancer early so abnormal tissue or cancer can be found and may be easier to treat.

New Jersey VA Health Care System, Primary Care, and the Gastroenterology Departments are committed to screening their patients for colorectal cancer. During the Month of March, Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, educational booths are being set up to educate Veterans on the new guidelines for colorectal cancer screening. This information will allow Veterans to share decision making care with their Primary Care Team and Gastroenterology Specialist regarding which screening option is best for them.

On March 3rd the first of our Colorectal Cancer Screening Educational Booths was set up in Primary Care at the East Orange VA. The Primary Care Team, with the support of Dr. Korenblit, Dr. Law, and Mr. Arial Neri, Nurse Manager, and spearheaded by Ms. Magarette Etienne RN, Assistant Nurse Manager, educated 36 Veterans on the new colon cancer screening guidelines for Veterans of average risk. Veterans were informed per United Sates Presentative Services Task Force (USPSTF) and American Cancer Society (ACS), the guidelines now call for Veterans with average risk for colorectal cancer to begin screening at age 45. In addition, the screening options, included having an annual FIT test or a colonoscopy every 10 years was discussed. There is no doubt the enthusiasm of the Primary Care Team Nurses energized the Veterans to discuss Colorectal Cancer Screening with their Primary Care Teams.

The following programs have been set up for the Month of March:

Lyons, Thursday, March 10th

Hackensack CBOC, Wednesday, March 16th

Brick CBOC, Friday, March 18th