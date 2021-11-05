"Thank you, Veterans!" A musical tribute for Veterans Day

"Thank you, Veterans!" is a song which honors and salutes Veterans who have served our country in years past and those who are serving now, for forging our freedom and liberty through their enduring vision and mission to our country and world.

Dr. Mary Rorro is a physician, musician and songwriter in the VA New Jersey Health Care System and created a therapeutic music and arts program called "A Few Good Notes" in which she recruits VA employees and patients to perform music with her for Veterans in VA hospitals and outpatient clinics. She also performs on viola with Veterans in our Guitar Instruction Group, guitar lessons and performance program. The live and zoom groups have been especially meaningful to Veterans during the pandemic as a means of engagement and connection through music-making.

Feeling nostalgic during the pandemic, Dr. Rorro contacted her former Greater Princeton Youth Orchestra conductor, Dr. Matteo Giammario (also known as "Maestro Matteo') and told him about songs she composed. He proceeded to tell Dr. Rorro about his call to service as a World War II Veteran in the Pacific. He described a number of experiences on his Naval ship like it was yesterday, and said that he wanted to write a piano arrangement for the song to help her pay tribute to his fellow war Veterans. "It was special writing this song in honor of Veterans for Veterans Day, that I discovered that Matteo was a Veteran and that together, we are sharing our music to pay tribute and give back to other Veterans", expressed Rorro. He offered to write the piano arrangements and they have since been collaborating on a number of inspirational songs meant to lift and comfort others during this unprecedented and challenging time.

Listen to a sample of “Thank you, Veterans!” by Mary Rorro and Matteo Giammario.

Dr. Rorro will sing “Thank you, Veterans!” at the Princeton University Chapel for their Veterans Day service on November 11, 2021 at 9am EST.

Her performance will be live streamed at Princeton University Chapel on November 11, 2021-access it live or recorded after the program on the Princeton University website on this link:

https://religiouslife.princeton.edu/e

Her performances of both song versions and accompanying video honoring veterans of “Thank you, Veterans!” will also be featured on the National VA COVID in 20 (C20) show on November 9th at 4:30pm EST by accessing this link:

Subject: C20 Re-Kast

When: Tuesday, November 9, 2021 4:30 PM-4:50 PM (UTC-05:00) Eastern Time (US & Canada).

Where: http://va-eerc-ees.adobeconnect.com/emmeet/