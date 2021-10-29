VA Partnership allows Veterans free access to VA Video Connect

The VA has partnered with AT&T, Safelink by TracFone, T-Mobile (Metro & Sprint), and Verizon to allow Veteran to meet with their VA Care Team using VA Video Connect at no charge.

VA Video Connect enables Veterans to hold live video appointments with their VA Providers. With VA Video Connect, the Veteran, Caregiver and/or Family Member can meet with their VA Care Team from wherever they are using a computer, tablet, or smart phone with an internet connection. If you have an eligible cellular plan, your cellular carrier will automatically recognize when you are using VA Video Connect, so there’s no action required.

Plan Eligibility:

AT&T: Customers with limited and unlimited plans

Safelink by TracFone: Customers with safelink phones connected to the T-Mobile 3G, 4G/LTE or 5G network

T-Mobile: Customers connected to T-Mobile 3G, 4G LTE, or 5G network

Verizon: Customers with limited data plans on 4G LTE network

Data fees may apply when roaming off the cellular provider’s network.

"This collaboration between the VA and cellular companies demonstrates the VA’s continued effort to address potential barriers that may be limiting our Veterans access to their VA Care Team", Nichol Shabazz, Lead Facility Telehealth Coordinator.

Find more information and eligibility details at mobile.va.gov/cellular-data-program

For additional information, Veterans can contact their cellular provider. If you would like to speak to someone from VA New Jersey’s Health Care System Telehealth Team, please call 973-676-1000 ext. 23-2519.