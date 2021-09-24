VANJHCS Medical Center Director receives first flu shot of the season

The tradition continues as Vincent Immiti, Medical Center Director, receives the first flu shot at VA New Jersey Health Care System.

For five years, Mr. Immiti has kicked off the flu vaccination season, by receiving the first shot. Jennifer Sampson, LPN, administered the vaccine. Additionally, 12 other staff members from the Directors office received their flu vaccine as well.

Starting Monday, September 27, 2021, flu vaccinations are now available for health care personnel (HCP) for the 2021-2022 flu season. All HCP can get their vaccination at Employee and Occupational Health, at East Orange and Lyons. If you are interested in receiving your vaccination at VA, please call Employee Health at East Orange, ext. 20-2041 or ext. 21-4449 to make an appointment.

As a reminder, the updated VHA Directive 1192.01 requires that all health care personnel (HCP) receive a flu vaccination by November 30. Please submit the Health Care Personnel Influenza Vaccination VA Form 9050 with proof of vaccination to the Employee Occupational Health Office at vanjhcsvaccineselfreporting@va.gov on or before November 30. You must also submit this form by Nov. 30th if you wish to obtain a medical or religious exemption.

For Veterans, we are hosting multiple flu vaccine clinics, by appointment, at our walk-in clinics or drive-thru clinics. Please visit https://www.va.gov/new-jersey-health-care/programs/flu-vaccine-clinics for our clinic operating days and hours.

Again, this years flu season coincides with the COVID-19 pandemic. By getting your flu vaccination, you can help protect vulnerable Veterans and coworkers at risk for severe illness, as well as reduce surges that could threaten the health care system infrastructure. You will also personally benefit from getting vaccinated by minimizing your own risk of getting flu and reducing the severity of your illness if you do get flu.



If you have any questions about obtaining a flu vaccination at our facility, please contact the following:

For Employee information, please contact Thomas Hill, at 908-647-0180 ext. 21-4461

For Veteran CBOC clinic information, please contact Charmaine Ifill, at 732-981-8193 ext. 29-5492

For Veteran clinic information, contact:

East Orange, Ruth Andersen, ext. 93-676-1000 20-2943

Lyons, Susan Cherian, 908-647-0180 ext. 21-5871

We can do it. We can fight COVID-19 and Flu together.