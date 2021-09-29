PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency
The VA New Jersey Health Care System PGY-1 pharmacy practice residency is an ASHP accredited residency program whose purpose is to prepare the resident for direct patient care clinical pharmacy practice. Our program has a strong focus on ambulatory care pharmacy practice with many of the clinical pharmacy specialists that serve as preceptors having a scope of practice with prescribing privileges. The resident will have the opportunity to rotate through many of the pharmacist-run clinics including primary care, infectious diseases, and anticoagulation.
VA New Jersey PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency Program
Applications due: January 6, 2022 (through the ASHP National Matching Service)
Eligibility Requirements
Review the residency application process for applying to the PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency program.
Contact Information:
Leonard Partanna Pharm.D, BCGP, BCPP
Pharmacy Residency Program Director
973-676-1000 ext. 20-1856
The program is designed to strengthen the residents’ skills in direct patient care, medication management, clinical pharmacy practice, and leadership. Residents will develop the clinical and communication skills needed to provide direct patient care.
As an integral member of interdisciplinary patient care teams, residents will use their drug therapy expertise and clinical judgment to improve patient outcomes. Building on the Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education, learning experiences will develop well-rounded pharmacists with skills in critical thinking, project management, leadership, and oral and written communication.