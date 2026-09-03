Psychology internship and postdoctoral residency training programs
After returning from combat, many Veterans struggle to readjust to life at home. Our mental health care providers play a critical role in helping these Veterans reclaim their lives by providing cutting-edge care. VA supports this mission by ensuring that our mental health professionals have the most innovative technologies, facilities, and training at their fingertips. When you join VA, you will be a core member of our interdisciplinary care team structure, collaborating with both primary care and other mental health professionals to establish the right course of treatment for patients.
Internship information
Applications Due
Internship applications due: November 15, 2026
Postdoctoral fellowship applications due: December 13, 2026
Review the eligibility requirements for all VA psychology training programs.
Psychology internship program
The VA New Jersey Healthcare System is pleased to offer a psychology internship training program in Health Service psychology. The program, which provides a full year of supervised training, was established in the 1970s and was re-accredited by the American Psychological Association in 2018 for 10 years.
The program is a member of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC) and participates in the annual national matching program.
You can review our internship training program brochure, which comprehensively describes our program’s philosophy, training resources, clinical rotations, and the application process. The program’s Admissions, Support, and Initial Placement data can be found in the brochure.
Psychology postdoctoral residency training program
The VA New Jersey Healthcare System is pleased to offer advanced clinical training in Health Service Psychology in our psychology postdoctoral residency training program. The program was developed in 2014 and received initial full 10-year accreditation by the American Psychological Association in 2018. It was the first APA -accredited postdoctoral residency program in New Jersey.
The program offers advanced specialty training in areas related to mental health and clinical health psychology/behavioral medicine. The program is a member of APPIC and strictly adheres to the APPIC guidelines regarding the application for postdoctoral training. Applications to the program must be submitted through APPIC’s APPA CAS system.
Please review our Postdoctoral Training Brochure using the link below for a comprehensive overview of the training program and application process. The program’s Postdoctoral Residency, Admissions, Support, and Initial Placement data can be found in the brochure.
Contact us:
Dianna R. Boschulte, Ph.D.
Mental Health and Behavioral Sciences
Phone:
Email: Dianna.Boschulte@va.gov