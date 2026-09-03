Psychology internship program

The VA New Jersey Healthcare System is pleased to offer a psychology internship training program in Health Service psychology. The program, which provides a full year of supervised training, was established in the 1970s and was re-accredited by the American Psychological Association in 2018 for 10 years.

The program is a member of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC) and participates in the annual national matching program.

You can review our internship training program brochure, which comprehensively describes our program’s philosophy, training resources, clinical rotations, and the application process. The program’s Admissions, Support, and Initial Placement data can be found in the brochure.