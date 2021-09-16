Psychology Internship & Postdoctoral Residency Training Programs
After returning from combat, many Veterans struggle to readjust to life at home. Our mental health care providers play a critical role in helping these Veterans reclaim their lives by providing cutting-edge care. VA supports this mission by ensuring that our mental health professionals have the most innovative technologies, facilities, and training at their fingertips. When you join VA, you will be a core member of our interdisciplinary care team structure, collaborating with both primary care and other mental health professionals to establish the right course of treatment for patients.
INTERNSHIP INFORMATION
Applications Due
Internship: November 2, 2021
Postdoctoral Fellowship: December 21, 2021
Eligibility Requirements
Review the eligibility requirements for all VA psychology training programs.
Contact Info
Norman R. Mosley, Ph.D. Mental Health & Behavioral Sciences 908-647-0180 x21-6442
Psychology Internship Program at VA New Jersey Health Care System
The VA New Jersey Health Care System is pleased to offer a Psychology Internship Training Program in Health Service Psychology. The program which provides one full year of supervised training was established in the 1970’s and was reaccredited by the American Psychological Association in 2018 for 10 years. The program is a member of APPIC and participates in the annual National Matching Program. Please use the link below to access our Internship Training Program brochure which comprehensively describes our program’s philosophy, training resources, clinical rotations, and the application process.
Psychology Internship Program Brochure
Psychology Postdoctoral Residency Training Program
The VA New Jersey Health Care System is pleased to offer advanced clinical training in Health Service Psychology in our Psychology Postdoctoral Residency Training Program. The program was originally developed in 2014 and received initial full 10-year accreditation by the American Psychological Association in 2018. The program is currently the only APA accredited Postdoctoral Residency Program in the State of New Jersey. The program offers advanced specialty training in areas related to mental health and clinical health psychology/behavioral medicine. The program is a member of APPIC and strictly adheres to the APPIC guidelines regarding the application for Postdoctoral Training. Applications to the program must be submitted through APPIC’s APPA CAS system. Please review our Postdoctoral Training Brochure using the link below for a comprehensive overview of the training program and application process.