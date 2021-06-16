Volunteer or donate
VA New Jersey Healthcare System depends on the goodwill of our supporters. You can make a difference when you help us serve our Veterans. Formerly known as VA Voluntary Service, the Center for Development and Civic Engagement’s mission is to strategically integrate volunteers, donations and community partners into Department of Veterans Affairs for the purpose of supplementing staff and increasing care and services for Veterans.
Become a volunteer
Join our volunteer team and experience the rewards of helping our nation’s Veterans. We’ll match your talents with one of our many volunteer opportunities. To become a volunteer, call or visit our Voluntary Service Offices:
VA New Jersey Healthcare System
Voluntary Service Office, East Orange campus
385 Tremont Avenue
Building 1, 1st Floor
East Orange, New Jersey 07018
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Phone: 973-395-7258
Voluntary Service Office, Lyons campus
151 Knollcroft Road
Building 2, 2nd Floor
Lyons, New Jersey 07939
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Phone: 908-604-5814
As a VA volunteer, you’ll support Veterans in your area, meet interesting people, and gain valuable experience in a health care setting. You’ll also enjoy benefits like:
- Free annual flu shot and tuberculosis test
- Educational opportunities, like CPR training
- Free parking, and canteen meals during shifts of 4 hours or more
- Job search opportunities
- Job skills development
We are currently seeking regularly scheduled volunteers.
- Escort - Bring patients to medical clinics, chapel, recreation, and programs.
- Food and nutrition - Help patients select menu items, open containers, cut food into bite-size portions, and eat during mealtimes.
- Cookie bakers- Bake cookies on the neighborhoods of the Community Living Center (CLC)
- Front desk - Greet outpatients, guests, visitors, and patients' families, answer phones, and transfer calls at the information desk.
- Recreation - Help with activities like arts and crafts projects, bedside games, field trips, and bedside movies.
- Office assistance - Type, file, answer phones, keep records, enter data, and call patients to remind them about appointments.
- No Veteran Dies Alone - Provide companionship to Veterans who are at the final stages of their lives. Additional training is provided.
Other assignments not listed here may also be available. If you’re interested in volunteering, or if you have special skills to offer, please contact us so we can discuss how you can best help our Veterans.
While some volunteer assignments must be performed at specific times, most are flexible and can fit your schedule. We also have special short-term projects.
Make a donation
Donations from people like you help us provide more services to our Veterans. We accept cash donations as well as physical items our Veterans need. You can donate online, by mail, or in person. All donations are tax-deductible. Please contact your local Voluntary Service Office to arrange to drop off any large items.
Donating is just a click away now that VA medical centers accept donations online. You just need a major credit card, debit card, checking account, or savings account.
The service provides a quick, safe way for you to pledge your support to Veterans online. You choose the medical center, the amount, and the voluntary program you’d like to help. And there are no extra fees to use the secure website, so every penny of your donation goes to help Veterans.
Donate online at Volunteer Now
Contact us
For more information on donating items or to schedule a time to drop off your donation, please contact our voluntary service office:
Some people prefer to give money while others would rather donate specific items needed by our Veterans. We’re grateful for all donations.
Our Veterans appreciate:
- Personal care items
- New clothing, socks, and underwear
- Books, puzzles, games, and art supplies
- Lap robes and blankets
- Kitchen supplies
- Cleaning supplies
- Feminine hygiene products
Please contact the Voluntary Service Office if you have any questions about donations.