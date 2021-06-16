Volunteer or donate

Become a volunteer

Join our volunteer team and experience the rewards of helping our nation’s Veterans. We’ll match your talents with one of our many volunteer opportunities. To become a volunteer, call or visit our Voluntary Service Offices:

VA New Jersey Healthcare System

Voluntary Service Office, East Orange campus

385 Tremont Avenue

Building 1, 1st Floor

East Orange, New Jersey 07018

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Phone: 973-395-7258

Voluntary Service Office, Lyons campus

151 Knollcroft Road

Building 2, 2nd Floor

Lyons, New Jersey 07939

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Phone: 908-604-5814

Watch the video: VA Voluntary Service