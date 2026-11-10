Contact us

Patient help and resources

24/7, confidential crisis support for Veterans and their loved ones.

Veterans Crisis Line: Dial 988 then Press 1

Or chat online or text 838255.

Need nurse advice? You can contact our Patient Response Center 24/7 at 505-265-1711, press 3.

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of your trained patient advocates.

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Pay your VA New Mexico health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA New Mexico health care.

Main phone numbers

Local: 505-265-1711

Toll-free: 800-465-8262, ext. 5767

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711