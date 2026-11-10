Contact us
Find all phone numbers and contact information you need at VA New Mexico, including frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Veterans Crisis Line
24/7, confidential crisis support for Veterans and their loved ones.
Veterans Crisis Line: Dial 988 then Press 1
Or chat online or text 838255.
Patient Response Center (24/7)
Need nurse advice? You can contact our Patient Response Center 24/7 at 505-265-1711, press 3.
Contact your patient advocate team
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of your trained patient advocates.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA New Mexico health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA New Mexico health care.
Main phone numbers
Local: 505-265-1711
Toll-free: 800-465-8262, ext. 5767
To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711
Veteran and Caregiver Public Directory
Addiction/ Substance Abuse Line/Clinic (Bldg. 1, 3rd Floor) 505-265-1711, ext. 7532 or 2522
Admissions/Enrollment (Bldg. 41, Near Main Entrance) 505-265-1711, ext. 4550
Advice Nurse 505-265-1711, Opt. 3
Albuquerque Fisher House (Bldg. 85) 505-265-1711, ext. 3180
Amputation Care (Bldg. 41 2a-106) 505-265-1711, ext. 4505
Anesthesia Pain Injection Clinic Scheduling ext 5535/2089
Anesthesia Pre-Op Patients 505-265-1711, ext. 5840
Appointments (Primary Care & Specialty Care) 505-265-1711, Opt. 2
Appointments (Mental Health Outpatient) 505-265-1711, ext. 2150
Audiology (Bldg. 41, 2D-139) 505-265-1711, ext. 2733
Beacon Walk-in (Bldg. 41, 1st Floor, A Wing, near ER) 505-265-1711, ext. 2184
Behavioral Health Appointment Line (Bldg. 1, 3rd Floor) 505-265-1711, ext. 2150
Blood Draw (Bldg. 41, Basement, near patient elevators) 505-265-1711, ext. 2383
Bromatology Appointment Scheduling 505-265-1711, ext. 7971
Caregiver Support Program 505-265-1711, ext. 3320
Caregiver Support Line 855-260-3274
Cardiology Appointment Scheduling (Bldg.41, 5th floor, B wing) 505-265-1711, ext. 7971
Center for Development and Civic Engagement (Bldg. 53) 505-265-1711, ext. 2269
Chaplain Services (Bldg. 41, 2A-100 Chapel) 505-265-1711, ext. 2735
Community Care Services 505-265-1711, ext. 2707
Computed Tomography (CT) Scan Scheduling (Bldg. 41, 1st Floor, C Wing) 505-265-1711, ext. 4775
Dental Services (Bldg. 41, 2nd Floor, B wing, Room 135) 505-265-1711, ext. 7950
Dermatology Scheduling (Bldg.41, 6th Floor, D wing) 505-265-1711, ext. 7971
DEXA Scheduling (Bldg. 41, 1st Floor, C Wing) 505-265-1711, ext. 6098
Dietetics (Bldg. 41, Basement) 505-265-1711, ext. 6054
Driver Rehab Scheduling 505-265-1711, ext. 4505
Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Scheduling 505-265-1711, ext. 4505
Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) Scheduling 505-265-1711, ext. 7940
Endocrinology Appointment Scheduling 505-265-1711, ext. 7971
Emergency Room/Department (Bldg. 41, East entrance) 505-265-1711, ext. 2740
Facility Patient Transport (Bldg. 41, 1st Floor, B Wing, Room 101) 505-265-1711, ext. 2254
Gastroenterology Scheduling (Bldg. 41. 4th floor, C wing) 505-265-1711, ext. 7971
Gastrointestinal (GI) Studies Appointment Scheduling 505-265-1711, ext. 2927
General Surgery Scheduling 505-265-1711, ext. 7940
Genitourinary/Urology (GU) Scheduling 505-265-1711, ext. 6180
Geriatrics 505-265-1711, ext. 6914
Gynecology (OGBYN) (Bldg. 41, near MRI) 505-265-1711, ext. 5746
Heroes Hall (Bldg. 54 and Bldg. 55) 505-265-1711, ext. 4555
Hematology Scheduling (Bldg. 41, 6th floor, D wing) 505-265-1711, ext. 7971
Homeless Transitional and Supportive Housing (Bldg. 96) 505-265-1711, ext. 2784
Homeless Veteran Walk-in Clinic (Bldg. 96) 505-265-1711, ext. 2784
Homeless Veteran Care Coordinator (Bldg. 96) 505-265-1711, ext. 2784
Homeless Hotline 877-424-3838
Infectious Disease Clinic (Bldg. 41, 6th floor, D wing) 505-265-1711, ext. 7971
LGBT Program 505-265-1711, ext. 2135
Liver Clinic Appointment Scheduling 505-265-1711, ext. 7971
Mammography Scheduling (Bldg. 49, Suite 101) 505-265-1711, ext. 7428
Medical Records (Bldg. 41, Basement, near elevators) 505-265-1711, ext. 2449
Mental Health Clinic (Bldg. 1, 3rd Floor) 505-265-1711, ext. 2150
Military Sexual Trauma (Bldg. 1, 2nd Floor, Room 260) 505-265-1711, ext. 5694
Minority Veteran Care (Bldg. 1, Room 110) 505-265-1711, ext. 5712
Move Weight Program Coordinator, 505-265-1711, Darlene’s extension is 4407
MRI Scheduling (Bldg. 49, Suite 101) 505-265-1711, ext. 5711
My HealtheVet (Bldg. 41 1st Floor, A Wing, Room 276) 505-265-1711, ext. 4342
Neuro Psychology (Bldg. 52) 505-265-1711, ext. 2590
New Patient Orientation (Annex Bldg.) 505-265-1711, ext. 3892
Nephrology/Renal Clinic Scheduling (Bldg. 41, 6th Floor, D wing) 505-265-1711, ext. 7971
Neurology Appointment Scheduling (Bldg. 41, 4th Floor, C wing) 505-265-1711, ext. 6088
Nuclear Medicine/PET Scheduling (Bldg. 41, 1st Floor, C Wing) 505-265-1711, ext. 2264
Nursing 505-265-1711, ext. 2364
Nutrition Appointment Scheduling 505-265-1711, ext. 6054
Nutrition and Food Services (Bldg. 41, Basement, Room 110) 505-265-1711, ext. 6054, 6928
Occupational Therapy (OT) Scheduling 505-265-1711, ext. 4505
Oncology Appointment Scheduling (Bldg. 6th floor 6D) 505-265-1711, ext. 7971
Ophthalmology Scheduling 505-265-1711, ext. 7940
Optometry (Bldg. 41, 2B-135) 505-265-1711, ext. 7940
Orthopedics Scheduling 505-265-1711, ext. 7940
Patient Advocates (Bldg. 41, 4th floor, B Wing) 505-265-1711, ext. 3240
Patient Transport (In-House) (Bldg. 41, 1st Floor, B Wing, Room 101) 505-265-1711, ext. 2254
PET (Nuclear Medicine) (Building 41, 1st Floor, C Wing) 505-265-1711, ext. 2264
Pharmacy (Bldg. 41 1st floor, C Wing) 505-265-1711, Opt. 1, ext. 4243, 4866
Plastic Surgery Scheduling 505-265-1711, ext. 7940
Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation (PM&R) Scheduling 505-265-1711, ext. 4505
Physical Therapy (PT) Scheduling 505-265-1711, ext. 4505
Police Services (Bldg. 41, 1st Floor) 505-265-1711, ext. 2379
Polytrauma (Bldg. 41, 2nd floor, A wing, room 106) 505-265-1711, ext. 4505
Pulmonary Medicine Clinic (Bldg. 41, 6th floor, D wing
Power Mobility (Bldg. 45) 505-265-1711 ext. 4505
Prosthetics (Bldg. 41, 2nd Floor, 2nd Floor, A Wing, Room 121) 505-265-1711, ext. 2461
Podiatry (Bldg. 41) 505-265-1711, ext. 7940
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder/PTSD (Bldg. 1 , 2nd Floor) 505-265-1711, ext. 2150
Pulmonary Clinic Scheduling (Bldg. 41, 6th Floor, D wing) 505-265-1711, ext. 7971
Radiology (Bldg. 41 1st Floor, C Wing) 505-265-1711, ext. 2768
Recreation Therapy/Recreation Hall (Bldg. 2) 505-265-1711, ext. 4505
Registry Exams (Bldg. 1, Room 362) 505-265-1711, ext. 5822
Release of Information (Bldg. 41, Basement, near elevators) 505-265-1711, ext. 2449
Research Medicine (Bldg. 66) 505-265-1711, ext. 5372
Returning Service Members Care (Bldg. 18) 505-265-1711, ext. 6425
Rural Veterans Transportation Program 505-429-5906
Sleep Medicine (Bldg. 44) 505-265-1711, ext. 3994
Specialty Care Medicine Appointment Line 505-265-1711, ext. 7971
Speech Pathology (Bldg. 41, 2D-139) 505-265-1711, ext. 2733
Spinal Cord Injury (Bldg. 45, near ER) 505-265-1711, ext. 2849
Social Work (Bldg. 41, 2nd Floor, C Wing, Room 129) 505-265-1711, ext. 3302
Southeast New Mexico Veterans Transportation Network (Roswell, NM) 575-622-0729
Stroke Rehabilitation (Bldg. 41, 2nd floor, A wing, room 106)
Substance Abuse Line/Clinic (Bldg. 1, 3rd Floor) 505-265-1711, ext. 7532, 2522
Suicide Prevention/Awareness (Bldg. 41, 1A Beacon Walk-in Clinic) 505-265-1711, ext. 2224, 2184
Sun Van Paratransit Service (ABQ Ride) 505-243-7433
Traumatic Brain Injury (Bldg. 41, 6th Floor, D wing) 505-265-1711, ext. 3942
Travel Reimbursement (Bldg. 41, 1st Floor, Next to Patriot Store) 505-265-1711, ext. 7127, 5433, 1765, 4820
Ultrasound Scheduling (Bldg. 41, 1st Floor, C Wing) 505-265-1711, ext. 5600
Vascular Scheduling 505-265-1711, ext. 3104
Vet Center Call Center 877-927-8387
Veteran Transportation Service (Bldg.18, near parade grounds) 505-265-1711, ext. 5438, 7029, 4506
Volunteer Services (Now Called CDCE) (Bldg. 53) 505-265-1711, ext. 2269
Women's Clinic (Bldg. 41, 2nd Floor, B wing) 505-265-1711, ext. 4828
Women Veterans Program Manager 505-265-1711, ext. 4615
X-Ray (No appointments/Walk-ins 24/7) (Bldg. 41, 1st Floor, C Wing)
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA New Mexico Healthcare System.
Raymond G. Murphy VA Medical Center
Public Affairs
1501 San Pedro SE, Albuquerque, NM, 87108 (Campus Map)
Building 41, 4th Floor, C-123
Phone: 505-265-1711, ext. 6495 or 6217
Email: VHAABQPublicAffairs@va.gov
Press Media Kit: VA New Mexico Flickr page
After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 505-265-1711, press 0. Ask for the administrator on duty.
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Requesting records maintained by VA New Mexico
You can access your medical records through MyHealth.va.gov Blue Button, 24/7. If you are having issues requesting medical records, contact or try the following options.
Raymond G. Murphy VA Medical Center
Records Management-Release of Information
1501 San Pedro SE, Albuquerque, NM, 87108 (Campus Map)
Building 41, BA-104
Phone: 505-265-1711, ext. 2449
Fax: 505-256-5705
Additional FOIA request information
- See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at VHAABQPublicAffairs@va.gov
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181